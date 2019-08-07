LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials at the University of Indianapolis are investigating after a swastika was found inside a dorm room.
According to a Fox 59 report, the swastika was found on Monday by two international students while they were moving into a room in Roberts Hall. The report says twin sisters Shira and Michal Sasson are from Israel and are going into their junior year at the school and both are members of the women's basketball team.
"I was really upset, disappointed, I felt angry," said Shira Sasson. "You don't see this anywhere in Israel, so coming here it was very frightening that people still feel like they can put that symbol on the wall."
"I was devastated, I was very disappointed, I felt betrayed," Michal Sasson said. "I know that I live very far away from home. And that just made me feel like I'm even further away from home."
The sisters contacted a family friend and the school's Dean of Students. Campus police also responded and have launched an investigation.
The women were moved to a hotel as a result of the discovery.
"I'm very touched by how supportive they're being, faculty and my friends here on campus," Michal said.
"The faculty and all my friends are constantly reminding us that we are loved, we are part of the UIndy family and community," Shira said.
Campus officials issued to the following statement:
"We are saddened and angered by this act of hate and bigotry. Although we do not yet know the source of this anti-Semitic act, we should all be reminded that the University of Indianapolis is a welcoming and inclusive environment, denounces actions such as these, and does not tolerate anti-Semitic actions or any behavior that is aligned with ideologies that promote hate. We will not condone any behavior that impedes our efforts at creating an environment founded on the principles of equity and inclusion.
The University of Indianapolis has been in contact with Lindsey Mintz, Executive Director of the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council, to ensure that we are working together to create appropriate responses, and discuss ways to create learning moments for our campus community.
It is our expectation that each member of the University of Indianapolis will continue to share their voice in ways that are respectful, thoughtful, and inclusive. It is important, at this time, that we reaffirm our commitment to our core values of equity, inclusion and respect, and work together to defend them. Collectively, we must maintain the welcoming and respectful community we enjoy as we learn, work and live. We will continue to create many opportunities to share, discuss and learn from each other about topics and issues that relate to equity and inclusion and reflect the rich diversity of our University and our world, and will look to continue education with students, faculty and staff. Every member of this University is a valued individual and there is never a place on our campus for expressions of hate and bigotry. Actions such as these displayed yesterday evening on our campus will not be tolerated by the University of Indianapolis and should not be tolerated anywhere in our nation."
The students, who identify as Jewish Israeli, say they do not know if the symbol was left specifically for them to find. "I don't know what they meant by doing that, but that's definitely a symbol of hate and we don't have a place for that here," Shira said. "We happen to be Jewish Israeli, it hurt a bit more, anyone who finds this on the wall has to report this and has to speak up."
"It is very important that this does not go unspoken of, this is very serious," Michal said.
It's not the first time the school has faced this problem. In 2016, a swastika and anti-semitic slur was found at a student center on campus.
