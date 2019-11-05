LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Treasurer Allison Ball has earned a second term after topping Democrat Michael Bowman by 30 points when the Associated Press called the race Tuesday.
Ball touted her office’s efforts to create a spending transparency website and a savings and investment program for people with disabilities on the campaign trail.
Bowman, a branch manager for U.S. Bank in Louisville, said he wanted to create a mobile app to better connect Kentuckians with their unclaimed property and would push lawmakers to pass casino gambling and legalized marijuana to shore up the state’s underfunded pension systems.
Ball is the first Republican woman to win consecutive terms in office and became the first constitutional officer to give birth while in office.
