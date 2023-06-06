CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over the past two weeks, rescue crews have been called out more times to Green River Lake in Taylor County than they typically are all summer.
The Taylor County Coroner said they typically go to Green River Lake one or two times per summer, so responding there isn't anything new. However, three times before June 6 has them concerned.
"Not only are you ruining your life, but you're ruining their day telling them their loved ones not coming home," Coroner Daniel Cook said.
Three times, the Campbellsville Fire and Rescue Team — along with divers, logistical support, EMS and law enforcement — has loaded up and tried to save someone's life.
The first time was May 22. Authorities said a 69-year-old man was backing his truck and boat trailer into the water when the truck went in the water, trapping the man inside. He was pronounced dead at Taylor Regional Hospital.
The next time was May 31, when a 43-year-old man went underwater while swimming with friends and family.
"Swimmer in distress, luckily there were some bystanders around that was able to grab him before he sunk to the bottom," Campbellsville Fire-Rescue Chief Chris Taylor said.
Despite CPR efforts, he died at the hospital.
Four days later, a 37-year-old man went underwater. Taylor said it was in an area that wasn't too far from the fishing dock, but was about 52-feet deep.
The man's body wasn't recovered until the next morning.
"It's not even summer yet, and we've had these three drownings," Taylor said.
In the last two drownings, both the coroner and fire chief said the men were not wearing life jackets and were in designated no-swimming zones.
"These warning signs are there for a reason, and that's what's important for people to remember," Cook said.
"There's a lot of trees and logs and just a lot of stuff in the water that you can't see on the surface," Taylor added.
Officials said people traveling to the lake should have a plan. There are no life guards on duty, so they warn to stay inside the designated swimming area, stay hydrated, and if on a boat, wear a life preserver. Otherwise, a calm day on the water can turn quickly into a rescue operation.
