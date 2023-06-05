LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people have drowned in three separate incidents at Green River Lake in Taylor County, Kentucky, according to the Taylor County Coroner's Office.
On May 22, a LaRue County man drown. Rodney Dale Lewis, 69, was backing his truck and boat trailer into the water at a ramp when for an unknown reason the truck continued backward into the water. Lewis wasn't able to get out of his vehicle. He was found by a rescue diver in the cabin of his truck. After being removed from the truck, life-saving measures were performed on Lewis, but he was later pronounced dead at Taylor Regional Hospital.
On May 31, a Hardin County man was swimming with his family and friends near the area of Green River Lake State Park Pavilion. Vinsette Zentian Noucho, 43, disappeared under the water. His family and friends found him and brought the man ashore. Life-saving measures weren't successful, and he died at Taylor Regional Hospital.
Emad Abdulhameed Issa, 37, went into a no swimming area on June 4. The Louisville man disappeared under the water after walking into a "No Swimming" area. Emergency crews spent more than six hours searching for him. Issa was recovered at 11:25 p.m.
