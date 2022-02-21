The city of Mayfield in Graves County was hard hit by the storm. The tornado damaged or destroyed about 1,300 homes, businesses and houses of worship Dec. 10 when it swept through the close-knit town of some 10,000 residents.
The city of Mayfield in Graves County was hard hit by the storm. The tornado damaged or destroyed about 1,300 homes, businesses and houses of worship Dec. 10 when it swept through the close-knit town of some 10,000 residents.
The city of Mayfield in Graves County was hard hit by the storm. The tornado damaged or destroyed about 1,300 homes, businesses and houses of worship Dec. 10 when it swept through the close-knit town of some 10,000 residents.
The city of Mayfield in Graves County was hard hit by the storm. The tornado damaged or destroyed about 1,300 homes, businesses and houses of worship Dec. 10 when it swept through the close-knit town of some 10,000 residents.
The city of Mayfield in Graves County was hard hit by the storm. The tornado damaged or destroyed about 1,300 homes, businesses and houses of worship Dec. 10 when it swept through the close-knit town of some 10,000 residents.
The city of Mayfield in Graves County was hard hit by the storm. The tornado damaged or destroyed about 1,300 homes, businesses and houses of worship Dec. 10 when it swept through the close-knit town of some 10,000 residents.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two months after tornadoes tore through western Kentucky killing 77 people, Mayfield is still recovering.
Rock Baptist Church was turned to rubble in an instant. Sheila Black runs the church and says, "We lost it all. It was sad."
"My husband and me started the church, and now it's all gone," she said.
On Dec. 10, the tornado changed everything. There is so much heartbreak, and Black says she's now dealing with this alone.
Previous churches had been built at the location before, but she and her husband started Rock Baptist Church a couple of years ago.
"But at least I can remember us being here together." Black said. "It's just really bad to lose it all, and I know it's just a building, but it was an important building because it was his. It wasn't ours, we just we came to worship here."
At her home nearby, which wasn't damaged in the tornado, Black looks through pictures of her husband Don, who was the pastor. He died of COVID-19 a year ago. She said she finds strength in her faith. "I think reading that Bible and talking to the Lord. He didn't tell me to shut the door, so I didn't, so I keep reading trying to find the answer going forward."
Even after her husband died, the doors stayed open in their small church. "We didn't have very many -- maybe just eight or 10, that was it." Black said, "I wanted the Lord to be the one to send the ones he wanted to go here."
She said the doors are closed now, but she's hoping they won't be for long.
Jeremy Harrell with the Veteran's Club Inc, based out of Louisville, said his team is there to help.
"The main church is over where the concrete pad is. This was like the student activity center, it was a pretty big building. Now, it's on the ground."
The Veteran's Club is helping pick up the pieces. Black said, "They're trying to salvage anything they can."
Harrell leads the group and said they are seeing a difference in Mayfield two months later.
"There's a lot more piles of rubble, looks a lot more organized, still very destructive, still tough to look at," Harrell said.
The veterans are clearing all of the debris, cinder blocks and wood.
"Baghdad and places in Baghdad that I was, were not even as bad as what Mayfield looked like. We knew we needed to come back and do more," Harrell explained.
About 20 vets volunteered to help, Harrell said. "This is a small church and probably a small budget and that's why we wanted to focus on this today."
Every brick and block lifted, sometimes uncovers treasures underneath. Harrell said they found toys and more. "Some furniture, small furnishings, chair, a vacuum cleaner somehow made it and everything else didn't."
This church is one of many in the area turned to rubble. In the downtown area by the courthouse, one of the banks is being demolished, as the community continues to rebuild.
There is still so much work to be done in Mayfield and Graves County. At least five churches in the area had copper roofs that are now crumbled and in piles. Crews said they are sifting through the debris to find the copper from church roofs to be scrapped.
Harrell said his group is working with some area churches. "We just wanted to do what we can to bring some respite and relief to these people. The pastor we met today where we got our work orders, you can just tell they are so overwhelmed we wanted to take the load off, to give him a day to focus on his flock."
Harrell reminds people that those in Mayfield are still our Kentucky neighbors. "Hey we're here. We're only three-and-a-half hours away."
And while many volunteer groups have come and gone, the Louisville vets promise to come back, to not only help churches like this, but other veterans who lost everything.
"There are 1,858 veterans in this county. I don't want them to think because we're based in Louisville, that they don't have access to us," Harrell said.
Like others, Black is now waiting on insurance. "Even after this is settled it's going to be a long road. Because if we would have had to rebuild and Don was here, he could have taken care of all of that and I'm lost and I don't know nothing about building," Bkack said.
1 of 30
MAYFIELD TORNADO - 12-15-2021 2.jfif
A colorful sunrises over a pile of bricks and rubble from buildings destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. Dec. 15, 2021
IMAGES | Mayfield, Kentucky faces a long recovery after December tornado
1 of 30
MAYFIELD TORNADO - 12-15-2021 2.jfif
A colorful sunrises over a pile of bricks and rubble from buildings destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. Dec. 15, 2021
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - ST MATTHEWS FIRE HELPING 12-15-2021 1.jpg
A St. Matthews Fire truck in a Mayfield, Kentucky neighborhood during tornado cleanup. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - ST MATTHEWS FIRE HELPING 12-15-2021 2.jpg
A St. Matthews Fire truck in a Mayfield, Kentucky neighborhood during tornado cleanup. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE SURVEY 12-15-2021 1.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE SURVEY 12-15-2021 2.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD TORNADO - Flag in the door of the Post Office - 12-15-2021 1.jfif
An American Flag hangs in the door of the Mayfield, Kentucky U.S. Post Office. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD TORNADO DONATIONS - 12-15-2021 1.jfif
Volunteers distribute donations to tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD TORNADO DONATIONS - 12-15-2021 2.jfif
Volunteers distribute donations to tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD TORNADO DONATIONS - 12-15-2021 3.jfif
Volunteers distribute donations to tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD TORNADO DONATIONS - 12-15-2021 4.jfif
Volunteers distribute donations to tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (1).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (2).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (3).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (4).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (5).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (6).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (7).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (8).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (9).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 1.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 2.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 3.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 4.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 5.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 6.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 7.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 8.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 9.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NIGHT - WDRB LIVES 12-14-2021 1.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NIGHT - WDRB LIVES 12-14-2021 2.jpg
WDRB's Scott Reynolds reporting live from Mayfield, Kentucky following devastating tornadoes. Dec. 14, 2021.
She's taking it day by day, finding strength in the the Bible. Black reads, "Unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain who build it."
Through the strength of volunteers, they'll plan to make sure this church will rise again.
"The church was just a building. Nobody got hurt, but I miss that church," Black said.
On Tuesday, WDRB will offer an exclusive look inside the candle factory that continues operations in a nearby Mayfield community, after the tornado. Company leaders will explain what happened the night the tornadoes hit, and how they are rebuilding.