LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Many health care services will resume next week at hospitals around Kentucky as phase one of reopening the Bluegrass State from the coronavirus pandemic begins, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.
Health care facilities will resume the following services when the first phase of reopening begins Monday, April 27.
- Diagnostic treatments
- Radiology work
- Non-urgent and emergent procedures
- In-person office visits
- Ambulatory visits
- Pre-anesthesia testing to prepare for surgeries in the future.
"That is a very particular area that there is not a significant amount of contact with that we believe is one of the right places to start as we begin to ramp up," Beshear said Wednesday during his daily news conference on the pandemic. The governor also said he would like to open up additional facets of health care each week, if possible.
Meanwhile, health care facilities around the commonwealth are now preparing to reopen to some extent.
"Our patients that were already scheduled, we had our providers review each of those cases, triage those and really determine whether it would deter their care or whether they needed to come in," said Tara Creamer, a practice manager with University of Louisville Physicians Neurology.
Earlier in the week, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said some elective clinical procedures could resume. If enough personal protective equipment is available, Holcomb said more elective procedures could begin next week.
Both governors have said social-distancing guidelines will remain a priority while reopening medical procedures and that all reopenings will be done methodically.
