LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger, Walmart and the Kentucky Lottery are getting creative to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning Monday, May 10, customers can get a free lottery ticket after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a Kentucky Kroger Pharmacy or Little Clinic, or at Walmart stores with a pharmacy.
The partnership between the retail chain and the Kentucky Lottery is a push to get more people vaccinated by offering an incentive -- something some venues have already done with free donuts or tickets to sporting events.
The promotion will run at all Kentucky Kroger stores with a pharmacy or Little Clinic giving vaccines, as well as Walmart stores that sell lottery tickets.
Here's how it works: customers who receive a first or second dose of the vaccine at any of the participating stores will get a coupon for a free Cash Ball 225 ticket.
The Cash Ball 225 culminates in a nightly drawing with a grand prize of $225,000.
The Kentucky Lottery has 225,000 vouchers to give out.
"The more of us that get vaccinated, the faster these businesses can open to full capacity, and the faster they reach full capacity means more sales -- including lottery sales," said Mary Harville, president and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery. "This, in turn, benefits college scholarship and grant programs."
As a whole, more than 170 Kroger and Walmart stores will be participating.
Kroger encourages people to make an appointment at their pharmacies or Little Clinics since many of the mass vaccination sites are winding down, and the stores offer more flexibility.
The deadline to receive a free lottery ticket coupon is May 14 -- or until supplies run out. The coupons can be redeemed through June 1.
