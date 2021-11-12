LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Retailers in Louisville that sell tobacco or vaping products have until the end of the year to get a license.
In a release, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said an amendment to the city's smoke-free ordinance approved by Metro Council in April 2021 requires that businesses get the license. Applications for the license need to be complete by Dec. 31, 2021.
The new license has to be renewed annually and costs $10. It allows the health department to track violations of the ordinance, and it will help enforce compliance with zoning changes that keep new businesses that sell tobacco and vaping products from opening within 1,000 feet of any facility that serves children, such as libraries and community centers.
Businesses that change addresses or ownership must apply for a new license. Initial applications will also include a one-time $25 fee for a zoning check. Reminders will be sent to retailers annually for renewal.
Retailers can expect to be notified by the health department in the next few weeks. For more information about how retailers can apply or renew licenses, click here.
