LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Turning 100 years old deserves a celebration, but party plans had to be modified for a special lady at a Louisville nursing home.
Mrs. Pauline Weis was all smiles as she marked her 100th birthday on March 31, 2020. But visitors weren't allowed inside the Landmark of Louisville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center because of the risk of COVID-19. Her family made sure she got a cake and balloons, but their visit was through the windows and glass. Everyone worked together to make sure she had a special day.
Mrs. Weis is a retired teacher from Pleasure Ridge Park High School where she taught Language Arts and Social Studies for 15 years and volunteered for decades after retirement. She is also in the Hall of Fame at PRP.
Her son, Robert, asked people to mail her birthday cards, and the staff at the Eastern Parkway facility say she received hundreds of cards from family, friends and thoughtful strangers. He and his sister, Nancy Staton, were able to visit through the glass with their mother on Tuesday along with Robert's support dog Albert, who Mrs. Weis loves like her own.
The staff of Landmark of Louisville sent the photos to WDRB to ask people to keep all those affected by the coronavirus in their thoughts.
