LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rick McCubbin dedicated his life to law enforcement.
The Shepherdsville Police Chief announced on Monday his plan to retire Jan. 2. McCubbin has been in the middle of high-profile cases that have drawn national attention, like a trio of murders in Bardstown.
McCubbin spent 17 years with the Louisville police department.
While McCubbin says rogue officers need to be held accountable, he disagreed with the Louisville Metro Police Department's decision to fire Officer Myles Cosgrove. The department ruled Cosgrove shouldn't have returned fire the night of the raid that killed Breonna Taylor.
"Probably whoever made that decision has never been in a gunfight, " McCubbin said. "It's like the military because sometimes you're returning fire to take cover, or you're returning fire because all you see is a blast."
McCubbin does have advice for whoever takes over as LMPD's new chief.
"First and foremost, being on the street is No.1, and I would saturate patrol because that's where it starts and that's where it stops," McCubbin said.
He said LMPD's divisions need to split up because it takes too long to get to emergencies. McCubbin also shared advice with fellow law enforcement.
"Don't apologize for being the police and don't apologize for doing your job," McCubbin said.
McCubbin's job was never tougher than in May 2013 when he was Bardstown Police Chief. He lost officer Jason Ellis to an ambush-style murder that remains unsolved.
"It still haunts me and it probably will til it's solved or until I'm gone," McCubbin said.
In the summer of 2015, Crystal Rogers' disappearance in Bardstown gain national attention. It is another unsolved case where Rogers' boyfriend, Brooks Houck, was named the main suspect, but never arrested or charged.
McCubbin fired Bardstown Police officer Nick Houck, who is the brother of Brooks Houck, for interfering in the investigation.
"It could be one simple piece of evidence that could lock it down, and it's just not there yet," McCubbin said.
In 2016, Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard, was shot and killed while embarking on a morning hunting trip. It's another unsolved murder in Bardstown.
"In my gut, I think it's just three separate horrible events, now that's just my gut," McCubbin said.
After leaving Bardstown and working as a U.S. Marshal, McCubbin got the call to takeover as chief of police in Shepherdsville in 2017. While serving as chief there, McCubbin has dealt with lung cancer, which has spread.
McCubbin leaves about four decades of law enforcement with a parting thought at what can reduce crime.
"We don't punish people and until the courts and maybe our legislators toughen it up so our judges can make whatever decision he or she needs to make," McCubbin said. "There's no punishment, there's not fear of punishment at all so why not do it, and that's wrong."
McCubbin was known as a chief who liked to be on the streets with the community. He knows he'll miss that part of the job.
"I have enjoyed every minute of my career," McCubbin said. "I don't have one regret."
Related Stories:
- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire
- 'Pushing for justice' | 6 years later, circumstances surrounding Tommy Ballard's death remain a mystery
- FBI sends evidence from Crystal Rogers search in Bardstown to lab at Quantico
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.