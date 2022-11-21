LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2.
McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday.
"Last year, I begin looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
But he said the decision also comes after Jose Cubero, the mayor-elect of Shepherdsville, informed him of his plans to replace him after he takes office.
"My career has been nothing but an honor for me to have served others," McCubbin wrote. "I have had a front-row seat to the greatest show on earth; the show of life!"
McCubbin was named the Shepherdsville police chief in January 2017 after he served for years as the chief of the Bardstown Police Departmen,t as well the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Kentucky and an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.