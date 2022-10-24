LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI said some of the evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico. Virginia.

The FBI will not say what evidence was found.

Federal agents wrapped up their five-day search Friday at a Bardstown farm owned by the family of Brooks Houck. Houck was named a suspect just months after Rogers went missing in 2015 but has never been charged.

The farm has been searched several times in the past, most recently in 2020.

Rogers was last seen on July 3, 2015. The next day, her car was found on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway with her purse, phone and keys still inside. But there was no sign of her.

The FBI took over the investigation into Rogers' disappearance two years ago. Since then, the agency has executed several search warrants for the many properties the Houcks own in Bardstown.

Last summer, FBI agents spent more than a week in a Bardstown neighborhood in search of information in Rogers' disappearance. Agents said they found "multiple items of interest" that were "potentially relevant" to their investigation after they zeroed in on the driveway of one home, which was built by a construction company owned by Houck. 

The FBI is also still investigating the death of Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard, who was shot and killed in 2016 while hunting on his own property more than a year after Rogers went missing. 

