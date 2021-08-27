BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- After four days of searching a Bardstown, Kentucky neighborhood, the FBI says it found "an item of interest" in the Crystal Rogers case.
The mother of five mysteriously disappeared six years ago and her car was found abandoned on the Bluegrass Parkway with her phone, purse and keys inside.
The FBI in Louisville released a statement saying the item will be evaluated, and it will release additional information as it becomes available.
"We know there are individuals in the community who have information on Crystal's disappearance. Now is the time to come forward," the statement reads.
The FBI thanked the public "for your continued support in our pursuit of justice for those responsible for Crystal's disappearance." It urges people to visit CrystalRogersTaskForce.com/tips or to call 502-263-6000 to offer information in the case.
Federal investigators have focused the week-long search on the Woodlawn Springs subdivision. Heavy machinery was brought in to dig up a driveway and SONAR equipment to check the ground around three houses.
https://t.co/5GNDLk7EWh @Nelson_Sheriff pic.twitter.com/KywPYOp8Qm— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) August 27, 2021
The FBI took over the investigation into Rogers' disappearance last year and came into Bardstown with a show of force, serving search warrants and conducting interviews in Aug. 2020. The feds said information collected over the past year led to this week's effort.
Rogers went missing on July 3, 2015. Her boyfriend, Brooks Houck, was the last person to see her. Houck owns a construction company that built three homes in the neighborhood that FBI has been searching. He is the only person who has been named a suspect in the case, but he has never faced any charges.
This is not the first time that an item or items of interet have been found by law enforcement investigating the Rogers case. The FBI said it found items of interest after a search of Houck's house in 2020. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office also said it had "multiple items of interest" after searching a farm in 2016 and 2017.
