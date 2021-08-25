BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is back in a Bardstown neighborhood for a second day searching for clues in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.
WDRB cameras and the rest of the media is being kept away from the search perimeter in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision.
Federal investigators and the Nelson County Sheriff's Department were in the area until about 9 p.m. Tuesday focusing on three homes. WDRB reporters and photojournalists saw sonar equipment and a K9 unit in the area, and agents dug at least ten holes around one home.
Rogers, a mother of five, disappeared on July 3, 2015. Her car was found abandoned on the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown with her phone, purse and keys still inside. Her boyfriend, Brooks Houck, was the last person to see her. He was named a main suspect by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, but he has never faced any charges.
Houck owns a construction company that built three homes in the subdivision where the FBI is conducting the investigation.
Last year, the FBI took over the investigation into Rogers' disappearance, and came into Bardstown with a show of force, serving search warrants and conducting interviews.
The FBI said in July that it was in the final stages of its investigation.
The FBI continues to ask for tips, saying no tip is too small. The family is also offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
This story may be updated.
