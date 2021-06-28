LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week marks six years since the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, a Bardstown mother of five children who went missing on July 3, 2015.
Rogers' car was found abandoned with a flat tire on the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown.
Last summer, the FBI took over the investigation into her disappearance as around 150 law enforcement officials went through homes and interviewed dozens of people.
Last August, the FBI said the area of Poplar Flats Road and Farmaway Drive was an area of interest. The FBI is continuing to analyze evidence, but are also taking any tips related to the investigation.
There is still a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Rogers' disappearance.
A prayer vigil is being held July 7 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Parish in Bardstown.
Related Stories:
- TIMELINE | The disappearance and search for Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers
- Crystal Rogers' daughter talks about life without her mom during the 5 years she's been missing
- 3 years after Crystal Rogers went missing, Brooks Houck speaks to WDRB
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.