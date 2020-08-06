LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The FBI is taking over the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.
The agency made the announcement Thursday morning in a news release.
“I have committed publicly and privately that delivering long-sought justice in Nelson County is the highest priority case of the United States Attorney's Office,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “Today’s efforts by our stalwart FBI, IRS, and KSP partners is a major step in honoring that promise.”
Rogers has not been seen or heard from since the evening of July 3, 2015. The same day Rogers was reported missing, her car was found abandoned with a flat tire on the Bluegrass Parkway. Her keys, phone, and purse were still inside the car.
The FBI says on Thursday morning 150 state and federal law enforcement executed nine federal search warrants and will conduct more than 50 interviews.
In addition, the FBI has created the website www.crystalrogerstaskforce.com which will be dedicated to sharing information regarding the case.
“I ask that members of the community think back to July 3rd and 4th of 2015. For those individuals who have information about this incident but who have not yet spoken to law enforcement for whatever reason, please contact us," said FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown. "The FBI is committed to bringing those responsible to justice, but we are going to need the community's assistance.”
A $25,000 reward has been established for information leading to the current whereabouts of Crystal.
