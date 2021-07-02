LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fourth of July weekend is never easy for the family of Crystal Rogers.
"These things are so hard on me and the kids and we just need justice so we can learn how to move on and learn how to go forward," Sherry Ballard, Crystal Rogers' mother, said.
Rogers, a mother of five, went missing on July 3, 2015. Rogers' car was found abandoned with a flat tire on the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown with her phone, purse and keys still inside.
The man she was dating at the time, Brooks Houck, was the last person to see her alive. Houck has been named a main suspect in the case by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.
Last year, the FBI took over the investigation into Rogers' disappearance, and came into Bardstown with a show of force, serving search warrants and conducting interviews.
The FBI says they are now in the final stages of their investigation.
"You know he said that they're closing up and I do think that's happening," Ballard said. "I've even told them that if things don't happen this year, I'm going to be so disappointed."
The FBI continues to ask for tips, saying no tip is too small. The family is also offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
A prayer service will be held for Rogers on Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Parish, 870 St. Thomas Lane, in Bardstown.
