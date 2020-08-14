LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is asking for the public's help to recall information for its investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.
The FBI wants to speak with anyone who was in the area of Poplar Flat Road and Farmaway Drive in Bardstown in the early morning of July 4, 2015.
Rogers, a mother of five, was last seen alive on July 3, 2015.
"Can you remember what you saw, or what you may have heard? Do you recall anything unusual or out of place that morning near that location?" the FBI wrote on the Crystal Rogers Task Force website.
The FBI also said agents would like to speak with anyone who has surveillance cameras that would have captured that vicinity of Bardstown.
"Even if you do not believe your information is relevant, we still ask you contact us with any information from this time period and location," the agency wrote.
Agents said the amount of information they have received since they created the website has been "well beyond" their expectations.
