BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ongoing FBI search for evidence in the Crystal Rogers case stretched into its fifth day in Bardstown.
Residents around the area share speculations and ideas with all the new activity.
"It's a small town everybody knows what's going on, you kind of keep up with it, but you have your views, your hopes it gets solved," Paul Monin said.
Monin and his friend, Les Backherms, are long-time residents of Bardstown.
They say many in the Nelson County town are thinking about the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, the woman who went missing on July 3, 2015.
"You hope it gets solved. I think the whole town wants it," said Monin.
Monin previously worked at a bank where he had interactions with Rogers' ex-boyfriend, Brooks Houck.
Monin described Houck as a "nice young man" who was hardworking.
"That's the only time I knew him," Monin said. "After that he got it [his business] bigger and growing, which we probably expected him would do."
Houck was allegedly the last person to see Rogers and was named a suspect in the case, but he's never faced any charges.
"Even if you're a suspect, to me, then you should be a little cautious what he's doing right after this started happening. How many basements do you need to dig?" said Backherms. "We've been waiting a long time to find out if there is anything in the concrete."
Special agents are searching three properties owned by Houck.
On Friday, the FBI announced that they found an 'item of interest', as they continue digging and searching a property in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision.
"We don't have major problems here," Monin said about the town. "I think the FBI have maybe found something that maybe will help further the case."
As the FBI continues to search for leads on day-five, both men, like many others, can't help but wonder what else lies beneath the surface.
"There's a lot of mystery," said Monin. "A lot of hearsay, it gets around."
If you have information related to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit Crystal Rogers Task Force.
