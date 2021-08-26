BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers continues for the third day in the Woodlawn Springs neighborhood in Bardstown, the FBI said it has no timeline yet for when the search will finish.
Members of the neighborhood said they stand by Rogers' family, hoping digging up pieces of concrete will give them the answers they’ve been looking for.
Last year, the FBI took over the investigation into Rogers' disappearance and came into Bardstown with a show of force, serving search warrants and conducting interviews. And since then, agents said information gathered has led the investigation to this week's scene. That search was then narrowed in on a single driveway.
SONAR equipment is being used to search for anything that may be inside that concrete.
"We're all assuming they're looking for a body — and you know it's probably a good assumption — but they could also be looking for murder weapons, cell phones, any kind of evidence related to the underlying crime," said Doug Kouns, a former FBI agent. "I'm just speculating, but yes, I would have to think ... they would have to have something pretty substantial to be turning over people's yards like they are."
The FBI released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying search efforts will continue for as long as it takes and investigators appreciate the support of the community, especially those who live nearby.
.@Nelson_Sheriff pic.twitter.com/bEGPe6bzq4— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) August 26, 2021
"Even when you know exactly where the body is ... you try to do as little disruption to the surroundings as possible, because you don't know what else might be there," Kouns said. "You know, it could take days, weeks, it depends on their information and if they feel like they've exhausted every option."
Rogers, a mother of five, disappeared on July 3, 2015. Her car was found abandoned on the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown with her phone, purse and keys still inside. Her boyfriend, Brooks Houck, was the last person to see her. Houck owns a construction company that built three homes in the neighborhood that FBI is searching. He is the only person who has been named a suspect in the case, but he has never faced any charges.
"You don't have any closure in her particular case, and the fact that they're still investigating all this is incredibly encouraging," said Larry Spalding, who lives in Woodlawn Springs. "I sincerely — obviously like most people — would hope that they find something."
