LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI's investigation on the disappearance of Crystal Rogers intensified on Friday as the FBI recovered an item of interest during day four of its search.
In Bardstown, large piles of dirt hauled away from the search are now blocked off, with law enforcement posting a sign saying security cameras are watching.
"The goal is to get this solved," said Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa. "I'm getting goosebumps, and at the end of the day, it doesn't matter who solves it -- as long as it gets solved."
It's been a whirlwind week in Bardstown, where FBI agents arrived in force to the Woodlawn Springs neighborhood on Tuesday, bringing new hope to Crystal's mother, Sherry Ballard.
"For something like this to happen, I think they are getting close, and it just makes me feel really good," Ballard said as the search began Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the search zeroed in on one home's driveway, with large construction equipment tearing up concrete where the suspect, Brooks Houck, built several homes in 2015 -- the same year Rogers went missing.
@Nelson_Sheriff says he gets ‘goosebumps’ thinking about the FBI’s announcement Friday that agents found something of interest. He says it’s a one goal effort and his agency is happy to help, deputies have been volunteering to come assist @FBILouisville#CrystalRogers— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) August 27, 2021
@WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/L099qiDVO4
"Everything's going through my mind, like, what am I gonna do if it is her? What am I gonna do if it isn't her?" Ballard told reporters on Wednesday.
On Thursday, agents dug deeper into the driveway, hauling away piles of dirt and concrete slabs. That's when a former FBI agent gave WDRB some insight into what investigators could be trying to unearth.
"We're assuming they're looking for a body, but they could also be looking for murder weapons, cell phones, any kind of evidence related to the underlying crime," said Doug Kouns, a former FBI agent of 22 years.
FBI Louisville hasn't said what it found on the property, but it offers hope to the community that the case is one step closer to being solved.
https://t.co/5GNDLk7EWh @Nelson_Sheriff pic.twitter.com/KywPYOp8Qm— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) August 27, 2021
"It's about closure for the family and putting the people behind bars," said Pineiroa.
Investigators plan to return on Saturday to continue their search in Bardstown.
