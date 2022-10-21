LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal agents wrapped up their five-day search Friday of a Bardstown farm in connection to the case of Crystal Rogers, a mother of five who vanished seven years ago. 

The FBI began scouring the farm Monday morning — ostensibly on a new search warrant — in hopes of finding clues to solve Rogers' case. The farm is owned by the family of Brooks Houck and has been searched several times in the past, most recently in 2020. Houck was named a suspect just months after Rogers went missing in 2015 but has never been charged. 

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, several cars left the area, including sheriff vehicles and a UTV. The road block keeping the public out of the main portions of the farm was also cleared.

Rogers was last seen on July 3, 2015. The next day, her car was found on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway with her purse, phone and keys still inside. But there was no sign of her.

The FBI took over the investigation into Rogers' disappearance two years ago. Since then, the agency has executed several search warrants for the many properties the Houcks own in Bardstown.

Last summer, FBI agents spent more than a week in a Bardstown neighborhood in search of information in Rogers' disappearance. Agents said they found "multiple items of interest" that were "potentially relevant" to their investigation after they zeroed in on the driveway of one home, which was built by a construction company owned by Houck. 

The FBI is also still investigating the death of Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard, who was shot and killed in 2016 while hunting on his own property more than a year after Rogers went missing. 

Rogers' mother, Sherry Ballard, spoke to reporters Monday afternoon as the search continued.

"I don't really know how I feel," she said. "I'm trying not to get too excited about it because I don't want such a letdown if nothing's found. But at the same time, how can I not?"

Ballard said she is "just praying God is giving me the answers today, or tomorrow, or whatever it takes. This is such a big day for us. It's such a hard day. Gosh, it's very hard."

After seven years of investigation, Ballard said she still can't figure out why no one saw her daughter's car as it was abandoned on the Bluegrass Parkway. 

"I think we've pretty much covered most everything," Ballard said. "The only thing that would be in the back of my mind is how my daughter's car got on that BG (Bluegrass Parkway). Someone had to see that car on that BG. It was a busy holiday weekend, and I can't believe that nobody saw that car just dropped off there.

"So if it strikes someone's memory that they may have seen that, that's the biggest thing I would want out there: that if anybody saw her car on that BG if they could just come forward."

