LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday marked the fourth-straight day of searching a Bardstown farm for evidence in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, and the FBI still isn't commenting about what they've found.

In fact, the FBI won't say if it's found anything at all or how much longer agents will be there.

Previously, a spokesperson said agents could wrap things up Wednesday, depending on how the search panned out. But Thursday brought the fourth day of searching, and activity could now continue into a fifth day.

Crews have been using cadaver dogs and excavating machinery to at multiple sites at the farm.

The farm is owned by Brooks Houck, the only named suspect in the case and Rogers' boyfriend at the time she went missing.

She was last seen in 2015.

While it's unclear if agents have found anything of interest, a former FBI agent said they had to have a convincing reason to come here. Attorney David Beyer, a former agent with no connection to the case, said the agency is behaving as though a new clue or lead prompted the search.

He said an assistant U.S. attorney and a federal judge had to approve a warrant to allow the FBI to search here.

"I would tell you that they're not going to spend three days out there and deploy the equipment and personnel if they don't have a reasonable belief that they're going to find something out there," Beyer said.

As of noon Thursday, a WDRB crew witnessed a small handful of agents come onto the farm to begin search efforts.

The FBI said Thursday’s search is a continuation of ongoing efforts with digging and using cadaver dogs on points of interest on the farm.

