BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI was back in Bardstown Monday evening, canvassing a neighborhood in connection with the Crystal Rogers investigation.
The FBI said they went to Lookout Court in Valley View Estates to talk to neighbors after receiving multiple tips on the agency's case task force website, though it is unclear at this time what those tips were and how they relate to the Rogers investigation. The IRS was also in the neighborhood for the canvass, according to WDRB's Fallon Glick.
This comes less than 24 hours after the agency announced that they had finished "it's judicially authorized search activities" in Bardstown and thanked the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.
FBI Louisville has concluded its judicially authorized search activities. Thank you to @county_nelson for their assistance over the last few days. We also encourage the public to continue coming forward with information and look for updates at https://t.co/AmXmuckoZi. pic.twitter.com/n4ud1OQuqn— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) August 9, 2020
It also comes just days after the agency's Louisville Field Office took over the investigation into Rogers' disappearance.
Last Thursday, FBI agents served several warrants and worked investigations at the homes of Brooks Houck, Rogers' former boyfriend and the only person to ever be named as a possible suspect in the case, on Glenview Drive; Houck's brother, Nick Houck, on Pulliam Avenue; and the Houck farm on Paschal Ballard Lane.
FBI agents at Brooks Houck's home were seen seizing two guns from the residence, and members of the IRS could be seen taking dozens of boxes and two filing cabinets from the home.
Agents were also seen removing at least four large weapons from Nick Houck's home during their search, which also included a white truck on the property.
On Friday, federal agents were back in Bardstown for a second day of investigating, towing Rogers' car from a storage unit where it's been kept since her disappearance, but kept a tight lid on information surrounding the case. It remains unclear specifically what agents are looking for with the car.
The FBI has also released surveillance photos they're asking the public to look at that show possible vehicles of interest in the case. The agency believes the drivers of those vehicles "may have important information related to Crystal's disappearance."
Rogers has not been seen or heard from since the evening of July 3, 2015. The same day Rogers was reported missing, her car was found abandoned with a flat tire on the Bluegrass Parkway. Her keys, phone, and purse were still inside the car.
The FBI has created the website www.crystalrogerstaskforce.com, which will be dedicated to sharing information regarding the case. A $25,000 reward has been established for information leading to Rogers' whereabouts.
FBI Louisville's takeover of the investigation comes more than a week after possible human remains were found in Nelson County, not far from its border with Washington County. The possible remains were sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, but the results of forensic testing have not been announced.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
