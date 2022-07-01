LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend will mark seven years since a Bardstown mother disappeared.
Crystal Rogers' was last seen on July 3, 2015. The next day, her car was found on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway with her purse, phone and keys still inside. But there was no sign of the mother of five.
Her boyfriend at the time, Brooks Houck, was the last person to see her alive. He's been named the main suspect but has never been charged with a crime.
The FBI took over the investigation into Rogers' disappearance two years ago. Since then, the agency has executed multiple search warrants in Bardstown.
Rogers' mom, Sherry Ballard, said the Fourth of July holiday weekend is never easy.
"When you're living your everyday life, you never forget this. You never forget it," Ballard said. "But when stuff happens, it brings it all right back to the surface again and you're stuck like it just happened again. And it's very emotional and very hard on my whole entire family."
Ballard said she's disappointed she still doesn't have any answers in her daughter's case. But she remains hopeful, especially after speaking with some new FBI agents working the case.
Last summer, the FBI spent more than a week in a Bardstown neighborhood in search of information in Rogers' disappearance. Agents said they found "multiple items of interest" that were "potentially relevant" to their investigation after they zeroed in on the driveway of one home, which was built by a construction company owned by Houck.
Since then, the FBI has yet to release what those items were and how they pertained to their investigation.
The FBI is also still investigating the death of Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard, who was shot and killed five years ago while hunting on his own property over a year after Rogers went missing.
