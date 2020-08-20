LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What happened to Crystal Rogers five years ago?
Federal agents have been searching Bardstown for two weeks to answer that question, but the puzzle remains a mystery.
"We are tying up all the loose ends and putting the pieces of this puzzle together," said Brian Jones, assistant special agent in charge with FBI Louisville. "I think there is so much to these cases that it's inevitable that some things could be missed. We could be missing things. That's why we have a pretty significant push to try and find out what have we missed.
"What information is out there that we don't know about? If we had all the information, the cases would be solved."
Along with the IRS, the FBI is gathering evidence in a number of locations in neighborhoods and a storage unit with Rogers' belongings.
"I think any cold case is difficult," Jones said. "Some of evidence — you are trying to recreate things that happened a long time ago."
The FBI now says the human remains found last month are estimated to be female between the ages of 24 and 82. Investigators are still waiting on a DNA match to see if it is Rogers.
"There had been a lot of work done with this case, but the FBI, when we became involved, we were able to bring a lot of resources to the table," Joness aid.
And the FBI says technology is now available that wasn't five years ago, and that's also helping the case.
Two weeks ago, nearly 150 agents searched Brooks Houck's home as well as his brother's, along with the family's farm. Houck, who was Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, remains the case's only suspect.
The FBI wouldn't comment on him.
In the meantime, there are several Nelson County cases that remain unsolved: the death of Roger's father, Tommy Ballard, police officer Jason Ellis, and a mother and daughter: Kathy and Samantha Netherland.
"We are not ruling anything out," Jones said when asked if it's possible the cases are all connected. "I can't say conclusively if they are all connected or not, but we're not ruling anything out at this time."
