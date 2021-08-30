LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the seventh day of their search of a Bardstown neighborhood in the case of Crystal Rogers' disappearance, FBI agents announced Monday that "multiple items of interest" had been uncovered during its investigation so far.
In a social media post, FBI Louisville said the items are "potentially relevant" to the investigation into what happened to Rogers, who is presumed dead six years after her car was found along the Bluegrass Parkway with her phone, purse and keys still inside.
.@Nelson_Sheriff pic.twitter.com/ghzbYqZ6Mp— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) August 30, 2021
The items were sent to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, for forensic analysis.
The agency also said it would be suspending its search "as the weather is expected to deteriorate over the next couple of days." It's unclear when the search will resume.
Last year, the FBI took over the investigation into Rogers' disappearance and went into Bardstown with a show of force, serving search warrants and conducting interviews last August.
Based on information collected over the last year in the federal investigation, the FBI began its investigation in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision in Bardstown last Tuesday, Aug. 24, and has been searching the neighborhood ever since — bringing hope to Rogers' family.
Wednesday, the search zeroed in on one home's driveway. That home was built by a construction company owned by Brooks Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance on July 3, 2015. Houck is the only person who has been named as a suspect in her disappearance, but has never faced any charges. Property records show the home at the focus of the FBI's search was built the same year Rogers went missing.
Large construction equipment could be seen tearing up the driveway and hauling large piles of dirt and concrete slabs away from the search. Agents were also seen earlier in the week using SONAR equipment.
That continued on Thursday, with agents digging even deeper into the driveway saying search efforts will continue for as long as it takes.
Friday, the search intensified as the FBI recovered an item of interest during day four of its search. The agency's Louisville office released a statement saying the item would be evaluated and additional information would be released when it became available. So far, there have been no updates on what the item may be, but it offered more hope to the community that the case is one step closer to being solved.
This is not the first time that an item or items of interest have been found by law enforcement investigating the Rogers case. The FBI said it found items of interest after a search of Houck's home in 2020. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office also said it had "multiple items of interest" after searching the Houck family farm in 2016.
The search continued over the weekend. With all of the new activity with the FBI's investigation, neighbors shared their speculations and ideas about what they think happened to Rogers. They also shared hope that the case finally gets solved.
This story may be updated.
