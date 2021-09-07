LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI has ended its search of a Bardstown neighborhood for clues related to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.
"Several items of interest have been sent to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, VA," FBI Louisville tweeted. "We are grateful for the outpouring of support we received from the local community, especially the residents of the Woodlawn Springs subdivision."
.@Nelson_Sheriff @kystatepolice pic.twitter.com/BypJlogrUr— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 7, 2021
The FBI went on to thank the Nelson County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police.
The search began in late August and lasted several days, with the FBI saying "multiple items of interest" had been uncovered during the investigation. The FBI declined to elaborate on the nature of the items.
Rogers is presumed dead six years after her car was found along the Bluegrass Parkway with her phone, purse and keys still inside.
Last year, the FBI took over the investigation into Rogers' disappearance and went into Bardstown with a show of force, serving search warrants and conducting interviews last August.
Based on information collected over the last year in the federal investigation, the FBI began its investigation in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision in Bardstown on Tuesday, Aug. 24, and had been searching the neighborhood ever since — bringing hope to Rogers' family that the case would be solved.
At times, the search zeroed in on one home's driveway. That home was built by a construction company owned by Brooks Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance on July 3, 2015. Houck is the only person who has been named as a suspect in her disappearance, but has never faced any charges. Property records show the home at the focus of the FBI's search was built the same year Rogers went missing.
This story may be updated.
