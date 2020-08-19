BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – FBI agents canvassed a Bardstown, Kentucky, neighborhood Wednesday evening as part of the agency's investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.
Around 6 p.m., nearly a dozen agents arrived to the Creek Chase neighborhood, where Rogers’ former boyfriend, Brooks Houck, lives, and walked door to door talking with homeowners. Agents asked residents where they were in July 2015, when Rogers disappeared, and how long they have lived in their current home, according to a spokesperson with the FBI Louisville Field Office.
Two weeks ago, nearly 150 FBI agents and members of the IRS searched Houck’s home, removing several boxes of evidence and speaking with Houck outside the residence. Authorities also searched the home of Houck's brother and the Houck family farm.
Also on Wednesday, the FBI searched a storage unit that belongs to Rogers, a mother of five who was last seen July 3, 2015. The agency on Wednesday also said the human remains found in Nelson County in July are "estimated" to be that of a female between 24 and 82 years old. Rogers was 35 when she disappeared.
Rogers' mother, Sherry Ballard, said she is grateful the FBI is working diligently on the case, adding that she wants agents to be sure any remains found are her daughter's before she is told.
"I told them, 'When I do know, I want to know 100%,'" Ballard said, "so I haven’t rushed them on that cause I don’t want a mistake."
The FBI has no plans to canvass the neighborhood again Thursday.
Related Stories:
- FBI takes over investigation into disappearance of Crystal Rogers
- Federal agents search Bardstown storage unit of missing mom Crystal Rogers
- FBI 'estimates' human remains found in Nelson County are female
- TIMELINE | The disappearance and search for Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.