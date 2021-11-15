LOIUSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI recently spent $28,000 to repair the damage to a Bardstown home where they found multiple items "potentially relevant" to Crystal Rogers investigation earlier this year.
Over the course of more than a week in Bardstown neighborhood in search of information in Rogers' disappearance, FBI agents said they found "multiple items of interest." To do so, the search zeroed in on one home's driveway. That home was built by a construction company owned by Brooks Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance in 2015.
Houck is the only person who has been named as a suspect in her disappearance, but has never faced any charges.
During the search in August, large construction equipment could be seen tearing up the driveway and hauling large piles of dirt and concrete slabs away from the search. Agents were also seen using SONAR equipment.
Three months after the search, the FBI has yet to say what the agents uncovered, how it may relate to the case or where the investigation stands.
Rogers, a mother of five, disappeared on July 3, 2015. Her car was found abandoned on the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown with her phone, purse and keys still inside.
