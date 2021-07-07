LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A prayer vigil held Wednesday night marked six years since Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, disappeared from Bardstown.
Rogers' family members and the community came together at St. Thomas Parish in Bardstown to remember her and tell her children they are "never alone."
"I've never lost my faith. I've had so many people praying for me and I have all the faith in the FBI, they've been very good to me and I have faith in God and I'll never give up on that, that's something I'll never do," Sherry Ballard, Crystal Roger's mom, said.
Rogers went missing on July 3, 2015. Her car was found abandoned with a flat tire on the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown with her phone, purse and keys still inside.
The man she was dating at the time, Brooks Houck, was the last person to see her alive. Houck has been named a main suspect in the case by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office
The FBI says while it is now in the final stages of its investigation, it continues to ask for tips, saying no tip is too small.
The family is also offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
