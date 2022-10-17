BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- FBI agents are in Bardstown searching a farm where Crystal Rogers was last seen alive before she disappeared seven years ago.
Agents began searching before sunrise at the farm on Paschal Ballard Lane. The farm is owned by the family of Brooks Houck, the last person to see Rogers alive.
Rogers was last seen on July 3, 2015. The next day, her car was found on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway with her purse, phone and keys still inside. But there was no sign of the mother of five.
Houck has been named as the main suspect but has never been charged in relation to the case.
#BREAKING: FBI Louisville is conducting judicially authorized activity at 345 Paschal Ballard Lane, Bardstown, KY in relation to the federal investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. pic.twitter.com/CITH0yeQ8i— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) October 17, 2022
As tips continue to be an important part of the investigation, please submit them at https://t.co/MLyP3LMzMu or call 502-263-6000.— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) October 17, 2022
The FBI took over the investigation into Rogers' disappearance two years ago. Since then, the agency has executed several search warrants in Bardstown.
Last summer, the FBI spent more than a week in a Bardstown neighborhood in search of information in Rogers' disappearance. Agents said they found "multiple items of interest" that were "potentially relevant" to their investigation after they zeroed in on the driveway of one home, which was built by a construction company owned by Houck.
The FBI is also still investigating the death of Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard, who was shot and killed five years ago while hunting on his own property more than a year after Rogers went missing.
FBI Louisville says the search could take several days, depending on weather and ground conditions.
Sherry Ballard is expected to release a statement later this afternoon.
WDRB has a crew headed to the scene, and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Related Stories:
- 'You never forget it' | Sunday marks 7 years since disappearance of Crystal Rogers
- FBI spends $28,000 to repair damage after August search in Bardstown in Crystal Rogers case
- FBI ends search of neighborhood related to Crystal Rogers case
- FBI uncovers multiple items 'potentially relevant' to Crystal Rogers investigation
- Break in the case? Recapping this week's FBI search for Crystal Rogers
- Bardstown community hoping for answers in Crystal Rogers' case
- FBI says it recovered an 'item of interest' in Bardstown search for Crystal Rogers case
- FBI spends 3rd day focused on Bardstown neighborhood in search of Crystal Rogers
- Crystal Rogers' mother says FBI 'enthused' on Day 2 of neighborhood search
- FBI conducts searches in Bardstown connected to Crystal Rogers investigation
- Prayer vigil marks 6 years since disappearance of Crystal Rogers
- 6 years after her disappearance, FBI says it's in final stages of Crystal Rogers investigation
- Disappearance of Crystal Rogers nears six years, prayer vigil planned in Bardstown
- FBI says it's nearly finished with Crystal Rogers investigation after taking over Bardstown cold case
- FBI using new resources, fresh eyes in quest to crack Crystal Rogers investigation
- FBI canvasses Bardstown neighborhood in ongoing investigation into Crystal Rogers' disappearance
- Federal agents search Bardstown storage unit of missing mom Crystal Rogers
- FBI asks for public's help in Crystal Rogers investigation, seeks surveillance footage from 2015
- FBI returns to Bardstown, interviews neighbors who live near Nick Houck
- Days after FBI takeover of Crystal Rogers investigation, her mother says the progress is 'overwhelming'
- FBI canvasses Bardstown neighborhood after receiving multiple tips in connection with Crystal Rogers investigation
- FBI retrieves Crystal Rogers' car from mother's storage unit on second day of investigation
- FBI takes over investigation into disappearance of Crystal Rogers
- TIMELINE | The disappearance and search for Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers
- Crystal Rogers' daughter talks about life without her mom during the 5 years she's been missing
- 3 years after Crystal Rogers went missing, Brooks Houck speaks to WDRB