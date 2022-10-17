BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- FBI agents are in Bardstown searching a farm where Crystal Rogers was last seen alive before she disappeared seven years ago. 

Agents began searching before sunrise at the farm on Paschal Ballard Lane. The farm is owned by the family of Brooks Houck, the last person to see Rogers alive. 

Rogers was last seen on July 3, 2015. The next day, her car was found on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway with her purse, phone and keys still inside. But there was no sign of the mother of five.

Houck has been named as the main suspect but has never been charged in relation to the case.

The FBI took over the investigation into Rogers' disappearance two years ago. Since then, the agency has executed several search warrants in Bardstown.

Last summer, the FBI spent more than a week in a Bardstown neighborhood in search of information in Rogers' disappearance. Agents said they found "multiple items of interest" that were "potentially relevant" to their investigation after they zeroed in on the driveway of one home, which was built by a construction company owned by Houck. 

The FBI is also still investigating the death of Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard, who was shot and killed five years ago while hunting on his own property more than a year after Rogers went missing.

FBI Louisville says the search could take several days, depending on weather and ground conditions. 

Sherry Ballard is expected to release a statement later this afternoon. 

WDRB has a crew headed to the scene, and this story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

