BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Day three of the search for evidence in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers continues in Bardstown.

FBI agents said Wednesday that the search will be extended into Thursday.

Agents began searching before sunrise Monday at the farm on Paschal Ballard Lane that's owned by the Houck family. Brooks Houck, Rogers' boyfriend and the father of one of her children, was the last person to see Rogers alive. The farm has already been searched several times, most recently in 2020. 

Dozens of agents returned for a third consecutive day Wednesday to continue searching the Houck Farm for evidence in the Rogers case. The farm is owned Houck's mother.

Brooks Houck is the only suspect in the case but he has never been charged. 

FBI investigators said cadaver dogs and excavating equipment is being used during Wednesday's search efforts. A few forensic canine teams were seen arrive at the farm Wednesday morning, along with a backhoe that will be used for digging around the area where the FBI command center is staging.

Depending on what happens Wednesday, the search could wrap up or continue for a fourth day Thursday.

Rogers' mother, Sherry Ballard, spoke to reporters Monday afternoon as the search was underway. She told reporters she appreciates everything the effort from the FBI in searching the 300-acre farm. 

"It's such a huge farm that it takes so long to go through something like that," Ballard said. "I guess, as a mom, in the back of my mind, I'm always thinking, 'Gosh, could she still be there?' I guess until I find her I'm never going to be happy with that farm."

