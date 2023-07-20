LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health cut the ribbon on its new $90 million facility on Breckenridge Lane Thursday.
The building houses physician practices, an outpatient surgery center, a physical therapy space and an urgent care center. It also features a community pharmacy.
The new facility is just down the road from the main Baptist Health Louisville campus.
"Right now, this facility will house 30 providers, 15 primary care, 11 OBGYNs and four endocrinologists, but we have designed the facility with the capacity to grow another 17 providers in the future to continue to provide incredible access to all of the patients that we serve," said Shelley Shaughnessy, the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Medical Group.
More than 200 jobs were created through the project.
The building officially opens on Monday, July 24.
