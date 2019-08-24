LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United Auto Workers Local 682 union hosted the fourth annual Riders for Heroes events Saturday to honor veterans.
The Riders for Heroes event was a motorcycle ride, rally and bike show that took place at Union Hall on Fern Valley Road. All proceeds raised at the event support USA Cares, which is a group dedicated to serving post-9/11 veterans and military families.
"This is amazing the UAW would come and support us and support USA Cares in our mission to assist military families that are going through some tough times," said Trace Chesser, a USA Cares member.
USA cares has responded to more than 100,000 emergency requests from veterans in crisis.
