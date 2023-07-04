LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers on Brownsboro Road in Louisville will soon notice a big change to lanes, turning and parking.
Louisville has several rightsizing projects planned for 2023 in hopes of improving safety and cutting down on crashes. Brownsboro Road starting at the corner of Mellwood Avenue is scheduled to be rightsized this fall. It will go nearly three miles on Brownsboro Road to Chenoweth Lane near St. Matthews.
Tate Crenshaw moved to the area about a year ago. He'll soon be seeing a traffic change near his home.
"When I looked in a location to move and live that commute to get on the highway as quick as possible from living out on Dixie Highway was a big decision of mine," Crenshaw said.
Louisville Metro, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and Develop Louisville are working on plans for seven locations throughout the city to be rightsized in order to slow down traffic and make areas safer.
"Around 5 o'clock or so we already have traffic just on this road and they have done construction before," Crenshaw said.
KYTC estimates around 9,000 vehicles a day use Brownsboro Road at Hillcrest Avenue, while around 15,700 vehicles a day utilize the area around Brownsboro Road and Chenoweth Lane.
At some points, the lanes would go from four to two with a turn lane in between. The plan would also shorten crossing distances, crossing three lanes instead of four.
Lissa Van Houten lives near Brownsboro Road. She is concerned traffic will get too slow, especially during rush hour.
"I use it all the time, I use to go down like through Prospect," Van Houten said. "The bottle-necking especially around red lights."
Several residents in the area park along the street and while lanes might be condensed, initial plans show areas the cars would still be allowed to park. A community meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at St. Joseph Children's Home to get the public's feedback on the plan.
"It makes things a little difficult if you are going to make these changes," Crenshaw said. "It is more of an inconvenience if anything."
To see plans for rightsizing on Brownsboro Road, click here.
Related Story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.