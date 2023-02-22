LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center’s annual Thunder Over Louisville event, ThunderBlast, returns Saturday, April 22.
ThunderBlast is a family-friendly event that offers hands-on learning opportunities, indoor and outdoor children's play areas and food vendors. The event — which will be held in the science's center's parking lot at 8th and Washington streets — will offer riverside views of the airshow and fireworks from the Kentucky Science Center.
“I love having the chance to Do Science with families from across the region in the midst of the incredible airshow overhead,” Mike Norman, chief executive officer of the Kentucky Science Center, said in a news release.
Norman said there are going to be new food trucks and a revamped children’s play area this year, according to a news release.
Families interested in attending the event will have two options to purchase tickets: VIP Experience and General Admission. VIP Experience tickets offer access to a waterfront tented area with tables, chairs, portable restrooms and handwashing stations. VIP Experience ticket holders include one voucher for use with any food vendor and two drink tickets.
General Admission tickets offer a new package for families with a four-pack pricing, which includes any combination of adults and children. This package saves money for both members and non-members. These tickets must be purchased by March 1.
ThunderBlast guests have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the America’s Musical Journey documentary at the Kentucky Science Center theater. The show will occur at 10:15 p.m. and will showcase music from jazz to country to rock n' roll.
Kentucky Science Center’s ThunderBlast will occur from 2-10 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. General Admission tickets start at $45, and the VIP Experience tickets start at $100.
Tickets can be purchased until noon on April 22.
For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, click here.
