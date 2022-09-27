LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the biggest art shows in the country takes place this weekend in Louisville with an expected attendance in the hundreds of thousands.
The St. James Court Art Show in Old Louisville occurs annually and features "over 600 artists from around the U.S.," according to the show's website. The show also takes place "among the country’s largest collection of Victorian homes."
The show boasts an array of just about every form of artwork, including sculptures, jewelry and photography, to name a few.
Organizers expect the turnout this year to be roughly 250,000 and the economic impact to the city of Louisville to be around $5 million.
The show will begin this Friday (Sept. 30) and run until Sunday (Oct. 2), with road closures beginning Thursday.
A full list of road closures can be found below:
Street Closures
- From 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, until 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2
- Alley between 3rd Street and 4th Street from Magnolia Street to Hill Street
- Alley between 4th Street and St. James Court from Magnolia Street to Hill Street
- R Chin Alley from 6th Street to Hill Street
- Saint James Court from Magnolia Street to Hill Street
- Magnolia Street from 3rd Street to 6th Street
- Gaulbert Avenue from 3rd Street to 4th Street
- 4th Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street
- 6th Street and Levering Alley
- 6th Street and Levering Street
No Parking Areas
- From 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, until 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2
- Park Avenue (south side) from 4th Street to 6th Street
- Gaulbert Avenue from 3rd Street to 4th Street
- From 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, until 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2
- Saint James Court from Magnolia Street to Hill Street
- Magnolia Street from 3rd Street to Levering Street
- From 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, until 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2
- 3rd Street (west side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street
- 3rd Street (east side) from Burnett Magnolia to Hill Street
- 4th Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street
- 6th Street (east side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street
- From 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, until 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2
- Hill Street from 2nd Street to 6th Street
- 4th Street (east side) from Hill Street to Gaulbert Avenue
- From 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, until 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2
- Hill Street (north side) from 2nd Street to 6th Street will be restricted to Handicapped Parking
Handicap Parking Areas
- North lanes of Hill Street between 3rd and St. James Court from 9:00am on Friday to 10:00pm on Sunday
- East side of 6th Street near Magnolia along Central Park from 08:00am on Thursday to 10:00pm on Sunday
- Note: Handicap Parking at St. James Court and Fountain Court (across from the fountain on the east side of street)
