LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Roads in and around downtown Louisville will close this weekend for the last leg of the Triple Crown of Running.
Participants will hit the pavement starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Witherspoon and Brook streets for the Triple Crown 15K race.
The race takes runners on a loop around Market Street before heading east on River Road, then back to the starting point at Witherspoon and Brook streets.
The Triple Crown of Running, which includes a 5K, 10K and the 15K, leads up to the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon.
Organizers provided this list of roads and areas that will be closed off during the race:
- Witherspoon Street from North Preston Street to South 1st Street
- River Road from Witherspoon Street to 8th Street
- 7th Street from River Road to West Market Street
- West Market Street from 7th Street to South Jackson Street
- South Jackson Street from West Market Street to East Witherspoon Street
- East Witherspoon Street from North Preston Street to River Road
- River Road from East Witherspoon/North Preston Street to Indian Hills
Below is a map of the course.
