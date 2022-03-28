LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville is undergoing a major sewer project that will cause road closures.
The town in southern Indiana announced a sewer project beginning Monday will go through mid-September.
According to a news release, a large portion of Lincoln Drive will be closed to through traffic from March 28 to Sept. 14. The Clarksville Wastewater Department will be taking a long-running sanitary sewer pump station out of operation.
The pump station, which serves the area around Lewis and Clark Parkway, Blackiston Mill Road and Lincoln Drive, is more than 20 years old.
Clarksville said the best solution was to eliminate the pump station and convert it into a gravity system. The gravity system is easier to maintain and doesn't require regular maintenance, according to a news release.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.