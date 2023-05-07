LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentuckian known as the state's sign language interpreter during the COVID-19 pandemic has died.
Virginia Moore became Gov. Andy Beshear's left-hand woman during the COVID-19 pandemic, using her signing skills to communicate his message to more than 700,000 deaf and hard-of-hearing people in the commonwealth during daily briefings.
Beshear tweeted on Sunday afternoon that Moore died on Saturday. He said Moore taught Kentuckians the importance of leading with love and inclusion.
Kentucky, I have some heartbreaking news to share. Virginia Moore, the Kentuckian who taught us all the importance of leading with love and inclusion, passed away yesterday. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/CD5lojG9ru— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 7, 2023
"Virginia was a rock of stability and grace during the pandemic," Beshear said. "She helped us all together in our most challenging times."
Moore was diagnosed with uterine cancer in October 2020.
She was a Louisville native and executive director of the Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
