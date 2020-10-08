LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear's sign language interpreter, Virginia Moore, has cancer.
During Thursday's COVID-19 news conference, Moore said she recently was diagnosed with uterine cancer.
However, she said doctors caught it early, at Stage 1, and she expects that after a hysterectomy, she won't have any need for a follow-up.
"So, actually this is a good thing," she said. "But it reminds me to tell you all, you need to take care of yourself."
Moore also reminded people that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and she urged people to get mammograms and women to get pap smears.
A Louisville native, Moore garnered attention this spring as Beshear's left-hand woman when she used her signing skills to communicate the governor's message to more than 700,000 deaf and hard-of-hearing people in the commonwealth.
Moore told WDRB in spring that people have stopped her to take photos with her. She also has been featured in social media memes.
She also took the opportunity Thursday to urge people to take COVID-19 seriously as her diagnosis now makes her more vulnerable to the disease.
"I've always worn a mask for you, and I'm going to ask that you wear a mask for me," she said.
