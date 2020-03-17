LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Rolling Stones have postponed their “No Filter” tour, including the show at Cardinal Stadium.
“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour,” the band said in a news release.
“We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority,” the band said. “We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”
The tour was to have kicked off on May 8 in San Diego and end in Atlanta on July 9. The promoter asked ticket-holders to retain their tickets, await further instructions and head to the band’s website for more information.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.