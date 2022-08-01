LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit is raffling off a coveted bourbon to fundraise.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling five Pappy Van Winkle bottles packaged as a flight. The raffle starts Aug. 1.
According to a news release, one ticket is sold for $100 with all proceeds benefiting families at the Ronald McDonald House when they travel to Louisville for medical care for their children. All programs and services offered to families are free.
"These five coveted bottles offered as a group directly support sick children and their families," Marc Abrams, a bourbon expert who authenticated each bottle and appraised the raffle at $17,000, said in a news release. "This raffle has gained a cult following around the nation."
The flight includes one bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year, Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year, Pappy Van Winkle 15 year, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year.
"We’ve chosen to sell 1,984 tickets to commemorate the year 1984, when Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana first opened its doors to families," Hal Hedley, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, said in a news release.
The raffle has raised $825,000 for the organization since 2019, which has provided 7,638 nights for families who travel to Louisville.
The flight will be raffled at 11 a.m. on Sept. 29. Winners don't have to be present. To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.