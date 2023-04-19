LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 100 firefighters are trying to contain a runaway wildfire that has already burned more than 100 acres in Kentucky's Natural Bridge State Park.
The park is located nearly 60 miles southwest of Lexington in Slade, Kentucky.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, firefighters from the Kentucky Division of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service Daniel Boone National Forest and other fire departments are working with aerial resources to battle the blaze.
Initially, firefighters thought the fire was contained, but winds Tuesday blew the flames over containment lines, expanding it into U.S. Forest Service Daniel Boone National Forest land.
"What makes Natural Bridge unique, namely its arches and cliff lines, also makes it extremely difficult to control wildfire," Division of Forestry Director / State Forester Brandon Howard said in a statement. "Hand crews with fire rakes have to construct containment lines while maneuvering in, around, and sometimes over cliffs."
All park trails, parking lots (except for the bridge lot) remain closed to the public at this time.
