LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A church in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is starting a new, private Christian school for kids in the city's west end.
Baptized Pentecostal Church sits at the corner of West Chestnut and South 16th streets. This fall, it will also serve as the Louisville Urban Classical Academy, also known as LUCA.
"This is the area that the students have mostly been negatively impacted," said Bishop Walter Jones, Jr., who has served as the church's pastor for 50 years.
In 2019, the church started talking about creating a private Christian school for kids in the area. Jones said it was a time that the homicide rate was growing and records were being set, and that opened their eyes and their hearts to want to do more.
"Just to have an alternative to the public school offerings and include, within the teaching, within the curriculum, a spiritual portion for character building, and to help guide the children in virtuous ways of living, to have a different mindset, to try to turn some of these negative images around," said Jones.
LUCA will be accepting 40 students for this upcoming school year. Right now, it can enroll kindergarten through third grade, but one day leaders hope to make it a K-12 school.
"We owe it to our children. And, you know, with the churches, a lot of people don't understand. Churches have a ministry and this will be our ministry," said Frances A. Jones.
Jones is a longstanding member of the church, and now serves as a LUCA board member. She said the children will go on field trips, learn Christian teachings, Latin and more, all through the classical education curriculum.
"Look how many shootings and killings we've had of young people who have not reached the age, maybe of 11, maybe seven years old," Jones said. "You know, and I think that this will give them an opportunity to say 'Hey, I can't wait to next year.'"
There will be no cost for students. Jones said the church is covering admission for students and will be looking for donations for years to come. Children will also be given free breakfast and lunch.
A west Louisville church is upping it’s game by opening up a school for underserved kids. At 10pm on @WDRBNews, the opportunities being offered and why enrollment is free. pic.twitter.com/XDua6jvMPs— Molly Jett (@MolJett) April 19, 2023
"It's more than just a short-range plan," Jones said. "We're talking about long-range plan."
The church is still looking to hire four teachers and one administrator to staff LUCA in August.
Donations can be sent through Givelify by clicking here, CashApp $LUCA502 or by mailing checks to LUCA at 1606 West Chestnut Street, Louisville, Ky. 40203. Donations are eligible for tax deduction, as LUCA is a nonprofit organization.
For more information about the school, ways to donate and more, click here.
