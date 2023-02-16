LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ryan Seacrest announced Thursday morning that he will be leaving his role as a co-host of "Live With Kelly and Ryan."
The announcement came in a post on Seacrest's official Instagram page. Seacrest will be replaced by Mark Consuelos, Ripa's husband.
"I'm going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share," he said, in the statement. "When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season."
Seacrest said he'd be leaving the role in the spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol, continue his radio show, continue planning for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve and focus on expanding Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals nationwide.
He said he hopes to serve as guest host as the opportunity arises in the future, and went on to congratulate Consuelos on his new role.
