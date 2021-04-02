LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing is returning to Salem, Indiana.
The Champion Racing Association (CRA) Super Series returns to the race track for the first time in more than five years.
The oval race track with 33-degree banked turns on Highway 56 is celebrating 75 years as it welcomes back CRA.
Former NASCAR driver Ken Schrader practiced on the track Friday. Although he recently has been racing on dirt tracks, he's excited to return to pavement.
"This is Salem," Schrader said. "So much history and tradition here that it's very special when you come to a place like this."
The Midwest 250 is scheduled for at the track for April 25.
Tickets are available online.
