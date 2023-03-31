LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the most well-known figures in the David Camm case has died.
Funeral services were held for Sam Lockhart on Friday.
Lockhart was Camm's uncle and his biggest defender.
Camm, a former Indiana State Police trooper, was accused of killing his wife and two children in 2000. He was convicted twice and spent 13 years in prison before a jury acquitted him in 2013.
Lockhart stood behind Camm throughout it all, speaking with the media on his behalf and helping with his legal defense.
Lockhart was a decorated Vietnam Veteran, owned United Dynamics Inc. in southern Indiana, was a graduate of New Albany High School, and was married to his wife, Carol, for 50 years.
Lockhart was 78 years old.
