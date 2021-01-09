LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is mourning the loss of its first female trooper, Sandra Schonecker Taylor, on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Taylor died Saturday after a "extended battle" with multiple sclerosis, KSP said in a Facebook post.
Taylor began her career with Kentucky State Police when she entered its academy in 1977, "paving the way for female troopers," the department said. She graduated in January of 1978.
"On National #LawEnforcementAppreciation Day, let us remember this historic step Sandra took in our agency. Please keep the Taylor family in your prayers," KSP said in its Facebook post.
Taylor was living in Ocala, Florida, with her husband, John, according to KSP. Funeral services were pending as of Saturday, but KSP said Taylor's family expects to bring her to Cincinnati, Ohio, for final entombment and memorial.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.